North Hall looking to land first-round football postseason upset of No. 8 Carver-Atlanta on Friday

Success has not alluded North Hall in the postseason, looking to win in the first round for the fourth consecutive season.



However, the Panthers (7-2) are as formidable an opponent as the Trojans have seen to open the playoffs in recent years.

In 2019 and 2020 the Trojans won in the first round at Lynn Cottrell Stadium in Gainesville.

However, falling to No. 3 in the region forced North Hall to go on the road to Atlanta for this game.

Despite all the curveballs that the Trojans’ program has faced in 2021, Bishop thinks his squad has a puncher’s chance to pull the upset.

North Hall rallied from a 1-2 start to the regular season to win five straight games (four in region play).

The Trojans missed their chance at a region championship, losing 28-26 to Cherokee Bluff on Oct. 29 in Gainesville, then gave up the opportunity to host a playoff game with 26-8 loss against Dawson County to wrap up the regular season on Nov. 5.

However, those games are all in the past.

All that matters is having a spot in the playoffs.

“We’re disappointed with the way the regular season ended, but all that matters is that we’re one of the 32 teams in the state who made the playoffs,” Bishop said.

For Carver, its offense is based on having a prolific running attack, led by 230-pound senior Quintavious Lockett, a three-star college prospect by Rivals.com, who has scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Kentucky and South Carolina, among others.

However, Lockett (900 yards) isn’t even the Panthers’ leading running back.

That would be senior Jarveous Brown, who has rushed for 1,160 yards this season.

“Carver has three good running backs, which poses issues for us,” Bishop said. “They also have a good quarterback and can spread it out.”

Even with substantial talent on Carver’s offense, North Hall’s defense stacks up well against it.

The Trojans are led on the defensive side of the ball by hard-hitting junior middle linebacker Jeremiah Telander, who has a county-best in both tackles (125) and tackles for a loss (32).

Bishop is confident in his defensive line’s ability to match up with Carver’s offensive line, freeing up Telander to fly around and make plays.

North Hall’s offense is led by senior Kevin Rochester, who has a county-best 1,430 rushing yards and 17 scores.

The winner will match up against the winner of Brantley County/Liberty County in the second round on Nov. 19.

Friday’s playoff games

Class 4A

Flowery Branch at Mays

Class 3A

Cherokee Bluff vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

North Hall at Carver-Atlanta

GAPPS Playoffs

Lanier Christian Academy vs. Sherwood Christian



