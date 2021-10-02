North Hall finishes strong, rocks White County

David Bishop had a conversation with his North Hall High football team at halftime, which was summarized in a phrase: stop shooting themselves in the foot.



The message was clearly received because the Trojans (4-2, 2-0 Region 7-3A) cleaned up its play, rolling to a 51-20 win over White County at Lynn Cottrell Stadium on Friday.

“We just challenged our kids, to stop playing games,” said Bishop after the game. “Get your hands inside like you’re supposed to and let’s put it on them.”

The Trojans, who held a 13-7 lead at intermission, had control of the game in the first-half with nearly 200-yards of total offense with an estimated 100 called back for penalties. White County had zero first downs for 7 yards.

However, things changed quickly.

Kevin Rochester (285 yards) hit a seam in the offensive line for a 72-yard dash to the end zone in the third quarter.

This gave the Trojans a 20-14 lead.

The lead increased when kicker Luke Brown drilled a 40-yard field goal.

White County (1-5, 0-1) responded with its own big play as quarterback Tripp Nix connected with Darius Cannon on a 73-yard touchdown to cut the lead 23-20.

But before the Warriors faithful could really enjoy the excitement, North Hall took the wind out of White County when Jeremiah Telander returned an 88-yard punt for a 30-20 lead.

“Every time they had a big play, we answered,” Bishop said. “That was huge. Every time they got the momentum, we stole it back.”

The big plays continued for North Hall.

Telander scored his second touchdown of the night after a 42-yard interception.

This extended the lead 37-20 to start the fourth quarter. Hunter Riley added to the score with a 25-yard touchdown run three minutes into the final period. Rochester scored his final touchdown of the half and evening on a 57-yard sprint to the end zone.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” Bishop said. “We’ve talked about adversity. We have been dealing with that all year.”

North Hall jumped on the scoreboard early when quarterback Bradford Puryear snuck into the end zone on a 3-yard run.

The Warriors scored when Cannon took a Dix pass the distance for 73-yards and a 7-6 lead. Rochester got into the end zone for the first time on the night with a 49-yard scamper propelling the Trojans to a halftime lead.

Up next, North Hall visits Lumpkin County on Oct. 8 in Dahlonega.