NFL commissioner Goodell appeals Deshaun Watson's six-game ban, seeks year-long suspension

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed Deshaun Watson’s six-game ban on Wednesday and is seeking a suspension of at least one year, a source told the New York Daily News.

Legal experts also believe Goodell, or an appointee, could levy a stiff fine on top of that.

Judge Sue L. Robinson’s six-game Monday ruling fell way short of the “unprecedented” punishment the league was seeking for a “pattern of conduct ... more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL,” as Robinson described Watson’s rampant alleged sexual assaults.

The league notified the NFL players’ association of its appeal and filed its brief on Wednesday afternoon. The NFLPA has two days to file a written response to the appeal.