High school scoreboard: West Hall falls to White County

West Hall’s Jaylen Fagan ran for 140 yards and a touchdown, while catching passes for 56 yards in a 56-14 loss to White County on Friday.

Also for the Spartans (1-6, 0-3 Region 7-3A), freshman quarterback Brett Sturm completed 9 of 10 throws for 121 yards.

The Spartans finished with 329 yards of offense.

For West Hall, Solomond Carter also had a 7-yard scoring run.

Up next, West Hall hosts Pickens on Oct. 21.