High school scoreboard: West Hall falls to White County

West Hall’s Jaylen Fagan ran for 140 yards and a touchdown, while catching passes for 56 yards in a 56-14 loss to White County on Friday.
Also for the Spartans (1-6, 0-3 Region 7-3A), freshman quarterback Brett Sturm completed 9 of 10 throws for 121 yards.
The Spartans finished with 329 yards of offense.
For West Hall, Solomond Carter also had a 7-yard scoring run.
Up next, West Hall hosts Pickens on Oct. 21.
WALNUT GROVE 28, CHEROKEE BLUFF 25: Connor Griffin had a pair of 2-yard scoring runs for the Bears (2-6, 2-4 Region 8-4A) in the fourth quarter on Friday in Flowery Branch.
After falling down 14-0 early, Kaden Thompson had a 12-yard touchdown run for the Bears.
Jhace Justice had a game-high six catches for 91 yards for the Bears.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits East Hall on Oct. 21.
JEFFERSON 27, FLOWERY BRANCH 0: Malik Dryden led the Falcons (2-6, 0-4 Region 8-5A) with 13 carries for 66 yards on Friday.
Up next, Flowery Branch visits fourth-ranked Loganville (8-0, 4-0) on Oct. 28.
Friday’s scores
Walnut Grove 28, Cherokee Bluff 25
North Hall 28, Chestatee 21
Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 0
Gainesville 34, Habersham Central 0
Towns County 39, Johnson 21
White County 56, West Hall 14
Bethlehem Christian 41, Riverside Prep 7
BYE: East Hall, Lanier Christian, Lakeview Academy