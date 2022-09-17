High school scoreboard: Sixth-ranked Gainesville dominates Apalachee to open Region 8-6A play

Gainesville left little to doubt with a big first quarter to open Region 8-6A play Friday.

Naim Cheeks scored first on a 13-yard run in the first quarter, his first of two scores, in a 55-6 win against Apalachee on Friday.

Baxter Wright added an early 2-yard scoring run for sixth-ranked Gainesville (5-0, 1-0).

Wright threw three touchdown passes.

Darius Cannon led all Red Elephants receivers with four catches for 72 yards.

Up next, Gainesville visits Lanier on Sept. 30 in Sugar Hill.