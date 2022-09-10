High school scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff rallies for win in region opener against Madison County

Cherokee Bluff took a big lead early and held on for its first win of 2022.
Carlos Marlow was on the receiving end of a 25-yard touchdown grab from Asher Wilson late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead for a 20-19 victory against Madison County in Danielsville.
Wilson hit Max Eubanks on a 96-yard scoring throw in the first quarter.
Perry Haynes had the first scoring run for the Bears (1-2, 1-0 Region 8-4A) on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts Chestatee on Sept. 16.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 42, CREEKSIDE CHRISTIAN 6: Landon Hanes had three rushing scores for the Lions (2-2), the longest a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Clay Smith accounted for three touchdowns. He threw a touchdown of 28 yards to TJ Blackwell and a 39-yard scoring pass to Ethan Croft late in the fourth quarter.
Smith scored on a 9-yard run late in the third quarter.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Strong Rock Christian on Sept. 23.
LANIER CHRISTIAN 62, ROCK SPRINGS CHRISTIAN 8: Lightning freshman quarterback CJ Britt completed all eight passes for 170 yards and six touchdowns on Friday in Gainesville.
Lanier Christian had five players score touchdowns.
Up next, Lanier Christian hosts Calvary Christian on Sept. 16.
WALNUT GROVE 38, NORTH HALL 20: Trojans quarterback Tanner Marsh hit Ryals Puryear for a 46-yard touchdown play in the third quarter.
Marsh added a 1-yard scoring run in the first half for North Hall (0-3, 0-1 Region 8-4A).
Tate Ruth scored on a 36-yard run for the Trojans early in the third quarter. Ruth had a game-high 86 rushing yards.
Up next, North Hall visits East Hall on Friday.