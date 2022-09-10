High school scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff rallies for win in region opener against Madison County

Cherokee Bluff took a big lead early and held on for its first win of 2022.

Carlos Marlow was on the receiving end of a 25-yard touchdown grab from Asher Wilson late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead for a 20-19 victory against Madison County in Danielsville.

Wilson hit Max Eubanks on a 96-yard scoring throw in the first quarter.

Perry Haynes had the first scoring run for the Bears (1-2, 1-0 Region 8-4A) on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts Chestatee on Sept. 16.