High school football: Unbeaten Gainesville preparing to face talented Monroe Area

To be more specific, Gainesville has taken two fairly different paths to victory in its first two games.



In the season-opening win at eighth-ranked Marist two weeks ago, the Red Elephants rode a hot first-half by the offense behind quarterback Baxter Wright, speedy receivers like Darius Cannon and Tre Reece and the running of Naim Cheeks to build up a big lead before holding off the War Eagles’ second-half charge.

Last week, the Red Elephants stumbled a bit out of the gate before an inspired effort from the defense and special teams late in the first half and throughout the second allowed them to pull away for a win over Mountain View.

What Niblett and his staff are looking for most, hopefully beginning Friday, is to see the right combination of those two efforts.

And he says there are some specific areas that will help make that task easier.

“There are some things we’ve got to continue to work on,” Niblett said. “It’s a process. I understand it’s a process, but we also have a sense of urgency. Penalties are a big deal right now that we’ve got to get corrected. There’s going to be a big change in that this week. There’s some accountability there.

“The thing is, I think defensively, we played really well the other night (against Mountain View). I thought they got behind us a couple of times. That’s something that this week, Monroe will try to take some shots. We’ve to got do a good job of keeping the ball in front. And offensively, we’ve just got to quit shooting ourselves in the foot. Whether it’s a turnover or a penalty, last week, we had a bunch of drive killers … Until we get those corrected, we’re not going to play up to the standard that we feel we need to playing at offensively because we’re not even close to where we’re going to be.”

Penalties have, indeed, been an issue for Gainesville in the first two weeks, with the Red Elephants having been flagged 18 times for 206 yards.

That is a trend it would behoove the Red Elephants to end against Monroe Area on Friday, especially against a capable offense that has averaged 48.5 points a game so far behind dual threat quarterback Jeremiah Anderson, running backs Alan Jones Jr. and Darrion Manuel.

That task could be aided if the Gainesville defense can continue its trend of some big plays, including creating turnovers from the likes of linebacker Carmelo Byrd (2 INTs on the season) and defensive backs Dre Raven (INT, blocked FG last week) and Cash O’Callaghan (INT for TD last week).

“They’re very athletic,” Niblett said of the Purple Hurricanes. “Offensively, they go as their quarterback goes. Their quarterback and running backs are … very dynamic players.

“Defensively, they’re a three-down front. They want to make sure to keep the ball in front. They’ve done a really good job of that, and they run to the football. And the special teams have got a lot of speed. So, we’ve got to do a really good job of winning the hidden yardage and field position areas. And when we get an opportunity to go make a play, … we’ve to go do that and make them go the length of the field.”





Friday’s games

Johnson at East Hall

North Hall vs. Dawson County

Gainesville at Monroe Area

Chestatee at White County

Lakeview Academy at St. Anne-Pacelli

West Hall vs. East Jackson

BYE: Cherokee Bluff, Lanier Christian