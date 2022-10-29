High school football scoreboard: North Hall drops important region battle against Cedar Shoals

North Hall’s Tate Ruth had 30 carries for 215 scores and a touchdown in a 28-14 loss to Cedar Shoals on Friday in Gainesville. Ajay Jones led the Trojans (3-6, 3-4 Region 8-4A) receivers with eight catches for 49 yards.
In the fourth quarter, Trojans quarterback Walker Davis ran it in a 1-yard scoring run.
The Trojans visit East Forsyth to wrap up the season on Nov. 4.
GEORGE WALTON ACADEMY 56, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 36: Landon Hanes had a pair of touchdown runs and Clyde Jones also scored twice for the Lions on Friday.
Hanes had touchdown runs of 2 yards in the second quarter, then 6 yards in the third period.
Jones had a 13-yard touchdown run for the Lions early in the first period.
Then he scored on a 5-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
Clay Smith added a 22-yard scoring run for the Lions. He completed 15 of 32 throws for 202 yards.
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Loganville Christian on Nov. 4.
WESLEYAN 45, WEST HALL 0: Brett Sturm completed 10 of 12 throws for 101 yards for the Spartans (1-8, 0-5 Region 7-3A) on Friday in Norcross.
Up next, West Hall wraps up the season against Lumpkin County on Friday in Dahlonega.
LOGANVILLE 31, FLOWERY BRANCH 22: Myles Ivey had a pair of short touchdown runs for the Falcons (2-7, 0-5 Region 8-5A) on Friday in Loganville. He finished the game with 18 runs for 77 yards.
At wide receiver, junior Seth Larson had 16 catches for 155 yards.
Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Heritage to wrap up the season Nov. 4 at Falcon Field.
Friday’s scores
Chestatee 32, East Forsyth 28
North Oconee 83, East Hall 0
Loganville 31, Flowery Branch 22
Gainesville 34, North Forsyth 21
George Walton Academy 56, Lakeview Academy 36
Cedar Shoals 28, North Hall 14
Wesleyan 45, West Hall 0
BYE: Cherokee Bluff