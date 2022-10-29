High school football scoreboard: North Hall drops important region battle against Cedar Shoals

North Hall’s Tate Ruth had 30 carries for 215 scores and a touchdown in a 28-14 loss to Cedar Shoals on Friday in Gainesville. Ajay Jones led the Trojans (3-6, 3-4 Region 8-4A) receivers with eight catches for 49 yards.

In the fourth quarter, Trojans quarterback Walker Davis ran it in a 1-yard scoring run.

The Trojans visit East Forsyth to wrap up the season on Nov. 4.