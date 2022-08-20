High school football scoreboard: East Hall wins opener over West Hall, Flowery Branch takes thriller on the road

Caden Crocker had two interceptions, one for a touchdown as East Hall topped West Hall 19-14 on Friday in Oakwood.

Late in the fourth quarter, Caden Daniels had an interception to seal the win for the Vikings (1-0).

Early in the game, Temeris Morrison scored on a pass from Peyton Llewallyn.

In the second quarter, Jamarcus Harrison had a touchdown throw to Alex Stoudenmire.

For West Hall (0-1), Brett Sturm rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for 105 yards.