High school football scoreboard: East Hall wins opener over West Hall, Flowery Branch takes thriller on the road

Caden Crocker had two interceptions, one for a touchdown as East Hall topped West Hall 19-14 on Friday in Oakwood.
Late in the fourth quarter, Caden Daniels had an interception to seal the win for the Vikings (1-0).
Early in the game, Temeris Morrison scored on a pass from Peyton Llewallyn.
In the second quarter, Jamarcus Harrison had a touchdown throw to Alex Stoudenmire.
For West Hall (0-1), Brett Sturm rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for 105 yards.
FLOWERY BRANCH 39, DECATUR 38: Myles Ivey punched it in on a scoring run from the 3 in the final minute of the game, right after Decatur took a momentary lead on Friday in Decatur.
The Falcons (1-0) had stellar performances from their two star running backs.
Ivey had 17 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while Malik Dryden carried in 26 times for 195 yards and one score.
Ethan Fetterman also scored on a 15-yard pass from Brody Jordan early in the second quarter to give the Falcons a 15-0 lead.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 35, KING’S RIDGE CHRISTIAN 28: Antonio Cantrell scored a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns for the Lions to complete the comeback to open the season Friday in Gainesville.
Cantrell’s first scoring run was from the 8 with 5:42 left to play, then he punched it in from the 14 in the final minute of the game.
Cantrell, a sophomore, scored his first touchdown for Lakeview Academy in the third quarter.
Clyde Jones had a 14-yard scoring run in the first half for the Lions.
Trailing early, Lakeview Academy had its only passing touchdown when senior quarterback Logan Stanley hit TJ Blackwell on a 16-yard scoring play.
Cantrell had 15 carries for 95 yards.
Stanley completed 19 of 35 throws for 191 yards.
Blackwell was his leading receiver with eight catches for 103 yards.
WHITE COUNTY 35, NORTH HALL 14: Tate Ruth and Tanner Marsh each had short touchdown runs for the Trojans (0-1) on Friday in Cleveland.
Marsh, a first-year quarterback for North Hall, ran 12 times for 70 yards. He completed 13 or 23 throws for 110 yards.
Ruth had a team-high 86 yards.
Friday’s scores
Gainesville 34, Marist 23
Lakeview Academy 35, King’s Ridge Christian 28
East Hall 19, West Hall 14
Banks County 41, Johnson 20
Flowery Branch 39, Decatur 38
White County 35, North Hall 14
Lumpkin County 61, Riverside Military 7
Hebron Christian 63, Chestatee 13