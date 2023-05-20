High school football: North Hall's Ryals Puryear posts four touchdown receptions in spring scrimmage against West Hall

North Hall displayed its big-play potential in the spring scrimmage against West Hall on Friday.
Trojans senior wide receiver Ryals Puryear had four long touchdown plays on throws from Tanner Marsh, including a nice toe-tap near the back of the end zone before halftime en route to a 35-14 edge.
Puryear also had a long catch on the first drive, which set up a short scoring run by Marsh.
Puryear had six catches for 272 yards in the first two quarters.
North Hall’s quarterback was 13-for-14 passing for 321 yards.
For West Hall, Maliek Richardson answered with a 25-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Also for the Spartans, sophomore quarterback Brett Sturm sustained solid drives, while wide receiver Randy Hall also got in on the offense.
Just after intermission, Riley Packard caught a pass over the middle and ran 50 yards after the catch for the Spartans’ score.
In the second half, the two teams played situational football and didn’t keep score.