High school football: North Hall's Ryals Puryear posts four touchdown receptions in spring scrimmage against West Hall

North Hall displayed its big-play potential in the spring scrimmage against West Hall on Friday.

Trojans senior wide receiver Ryals Puryear had four long touchdown plays on throws from Tanner Marsh, including a nice toe-tap near the back of the end zone before halftime en route to a 35-14 edge.

Puryear also had a long catch on the first drive, which set up a short scoring run by Marsh.

Puryear had six catches for 272 yards in the first two quarters.

North Hall’s quarterback was 13-for-14 passing for 321 yards.