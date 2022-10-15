High school football: North Hall holds on in thriller to beat Chestatee

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
While it was only his second career start, North Hall freshman quarterback Walker Davis played like an experienced leader Friday against Chestatee.
All night, Davis had a great connection with junior wide receiver Ajay Jones.
And that made all the difference in a 28-21 win for the Trojans (3-5, 3-3 Region 8-4A).
Davis completed 16 of 18 passes for 134 yards and two touchdown throws to Jones (16 yards in the first quarter, then 19 yards in the second quarter).
Jones also had a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, as North Hall took a 28-14 lead into halftime.
However, Tate Ruth also got into the action with a game-high 146 yards on 24 touches for the Trojans and a 19-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
“I can just hand it off to anybody, or throw it to anybody, and they will just go out and make a play,” said Davis, who was forced into action when starting quarterback Tanner Marsh sustained a fractured right hand earlier this month. “They are all just so great man.”
After taking a 28-14 lead into halftime, North Hall slowly saw Chestatee claw their way back in it all the way down to the final seconds.
With under two minutes left, Chestatee seemed to have tied the game to cap off their massive second-half comeback, but after the play was called back for a holding penalty, the War Eagles failed to convert on their fourth-down pass attempt.
“We weren’t able to finish the job a couple times, but our defense stepped up twice for us and are going to continue to keep doing that for us throughout the year.” Jones said.
While the defense came up big for the Trojans with a red zone stop to end the game, it was the offensive spark in the first half that kept the momentum on North Hall’s side throughout the game.
Chestatee was the first team to put points on the board thanks to a forced fumble, but Davis immediately followed with a 55-yard drive into the endzone, capped off by a 14-yard jet sweep shovel pass to Jones to tie it 7-7.
The War Eagles (1-6, 1-4) made a game out of it thanks to Christian Vargas’ 44-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter, making it a one-score game.
Vargas scored in the second quarter on a 19-yard pass from Josh Kermode, while Jason Granados had the 1-yard scoring run early in the game for the War Eagles.
Up next, Chestatee visits Cedar Shoals on Oct. 21 in Athens.
After a bye, North Hall hosts Cedar Shoals on Oct. 28 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.
