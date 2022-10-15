High school football: North Hall holds on in thriller to beat Chestatee

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

While it was only his second career start, North Hall freshman quarterback Walker Davis played like an experienced leader Friday against Chestatee.

All night, Davis had a great connection with junior wide receiver Ajay Jones.

And that made all the difference in a 28-21 win for the Trojans (3-5, 3-3 Region 8-4A).

Davis completed 16 of 18 passes for 134 yards and two touchdown throws to Jones (16 yards in the first quarter, then 19 yards in the second quarter).

Jones also had a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, as North Hall took a 28-14 lead into halftime.

However, Tate Ruth also got into the action with a game-high 146 yards on 24 touches for the Trojans and a 19-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

“I can just hand it off to anybody, or throw it to anybody, and they will just go out and make a play,” said Davis, who was forced into action when starting quarterback Tanner Marsh sustained a fractured right hand earlier this month. “They are all just so great man.”