High school football: No. 5 Gainesville makes easy work of Lanier

After a bye week, Gainesville was looking to shake off any potential rust from its midseason break in Friday’s Region 8-6A game against Lanier.

And make no mistake, there was plenty of rust to scrape off, including a pair of turnovers and 13 penalties worth 121 yards.

However, the Red Elephants found plenty of good in all phases of the game to offset those issues to roll to a 42-14 win at Lanier Community Stadium in Sugar Hill.

Offensively, Gainesville (6-0, 2-0 in region) piled up 539 yards of total offense – 281 on the ground and 258 in the air – with quarterback Baxter Wright and running back Naim Cheeks being the biggest weapons.

Wright finished the night 17 of 20 for 246 yards with a touchdown passing and ran for 67 yards and three scores, while Cheeks ran for 175 yards and two scores and caught three passes for 81 yards, 78 of which came on a TD reception from Wright.

Meanwhile, the Gainesville defense held Lanier (2-4, 1-1) to 182 yards, including just 89 on the ground.

“(The win) is a blessing, but at the same time, we didn’t play very well (Friday) night,” Gainesville coach Josh Niblett said. “We played good enough to win the game, but we made some mistakes. You could tell we probably had a week or two off, and that’s my fault. As a head coach, the buck stops with me. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us prepared because we’re going into another open week.

“(Friday) night, we did some good things, but we had too many penalties. We let too many (Lanier) drives stay alive. We had too many penalties to where we put ourselves behind the sticks offensively. … We were able to overcome a few of those things (Friday) night, but we’ve got to lock in on those things and focus on what we’ve got to do to get better.”

Gainesville outgained Lanier 238-75 in the first half, but the game remained close by intermission thanks to a couple of fumbles and some ill-timed penalties by the Red Elephants.