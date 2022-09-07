High school football: Long road in Region 8-4A kicks off Friday for four Hall County programs

It’s wild to consider that it’s only a few days past Labor Day and football programs in Region 8-4A only have league games left to play between Friday and when the regular season wraps up on Nov. 4.



And with only two non-region games to get ready for the important stretch of the schedule, a lot is still left to be determined.

Second-ranked North Oconee (2-0), a 2021 state semifinalist, is the clear favorite to win the league title.

However, everyone else is still right there in the thick of things.

With only four playoff spots up for grabs and nine programs in contention, consistency will be the determining factor for who makes the postseason.

Even though Chestatee, North Hall and Cherokee Bluff are all 0-2 heading into Region 8-4A play, the trajectory of their respective seasons can change drastically with a win in Week 4.

“(Eight region games) makes things more urgent,” Chestatee coach Shaun Conley said. “We’ve been on short time to make sure we’re ready to go.”