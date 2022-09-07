High school football: Long road in Region 8-4A kicks off Friday for four Hall County programs

It’s wild to consider that it’s only a few days past Labor Day and football programs in Region 8-4A only have league games left to play between Friday and when the regular season wraps up on Nov. 4.
And with only two non-region games to get ready for the important stretch of the schedule, a lot is still left to be determined.
Second-ranked North Oconee (2-0), a 2021 state semifinalist, is the clear favorite to win the league title.
However, everyone else is still right there in the thick of things.
With only four playoff spots up for grabs and nine programs in contention, consistency will be the determining factor for who makes the postseason.
Even though Chestatee, North Hall and Cherokee Bluff are all 0-2 heading into Region 8-4A play, the trajectory of their respective seasons can change drastically with a win in Week 4.
“(Eight region games) makes things more urgent,” Chestatee coach Shaun Conley said. “We’ve been on short time to make sure we’re ready to go.”
Meanwhile, East Hall (2-0) is the hottest of the local programs in Region 8-4A, after registering non-conference wins against West Hall and Johnson (playing a non-region schedule in 8-4A) to open 2022.
This week, Chestatee opens up by hosting East Hall, a matchup that has been a high-scoring affair the past two seasons.
In 2021, the War Eagles won 62-50, a year after the Vikings won 55-50.
“East Hall, coach (Matt) Turner, is doing a great job there,” Conley said. “They have athletes like they do every year all over the field.”
However, at this point, everyone is still most concerned with their own progress as the acclimation continues for so many players who are new at the varsity level.
In Week 1, North Hall started 11 players on offense for the first time on Friday night, its coach Sean Pender said.
The Trojans are still looking to find consistency moving the ball.
Last Friday, North Hall had minus-2 yards rushing, but quarterback Tanner Marsh completed 11 throws for 171 yards and two scores in a 30-13 loss to Dawson County.
It was a bit of a step back after rushing for 186 yards and posting about 300 yards of offense in a Week 1 loss against White County.
North Hall started 0-3 in 2020, but had four non-region games and six league games in Region 7-3A en route to a trip to the second round of the postseason.
This week, North Hall opens league play against Walnut Grove (2-0).
“Right now, we have to focus on fixing ourselves,” Pender said. “We can’t focus on who the opponent is right now.”
Friday’s schedule
Cherokee Bluff at Madison County
Chestatee vs. East Hall
Gainesville vs. Clarke Central
Lakeview Academy vs. Creekside Christian
Lanier Christian vs. Rock Springs Christian
North Hall vs. Walnut Grove
Riverside Military vs. Providence Christian
BYE: Flowery Branch, Johnson, West Hall