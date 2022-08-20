High school football: Large early lead sends Gainesville past No. 6 Marist

Gainesville scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and held to beat No. 6 Marist 34-23 on Friday in Atlanta.
With the win, Josh Niblett earns his first victory as coach of the Red Elephants (1-0).
Late in the first half, Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright hit tight end Sky Niblett for a touchdown to take a 20-point lead into halftime.
The Red Elephants scored the first 20 points, all in the first quarter.
Late in the game, Gainesville running back Naim Cheeks scored on a short run to preserve the win.
Up next, Gainesville hosts Mountain View on Friday at City Park Stadium.