High school football: Large early lead sends Gainesville past No. 6 Marist
GainesvilleMarist3.jpg
Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright runs with the ball against Marist during the second quarter on Aug. 19, 2022 in Atlanta. - photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and held to beat No. 6 Marist 34-23 on Friday in Atlanta. 

With the win, Josh Niblett earns his first victory as coach of the Red Elephants (1-0). 

Late in the first half, Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright hit tight end Sky Niblett for a touchdown to take a 20-point lead into halftime. 

The Red Elephants scored the first 20 points, all in the first quarter. 

Late in the game, Gainesville running back Naim Cheeks scored on a short run to preserve the win. 

Up next, Gainesville hosts Mountain View on Friday at City Park Stadium. 

