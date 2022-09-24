High school football scoreboard: Lakeview Academy takes down Strong Rock Christian

Lakeview Academy jumped to a two-touchdown lead early and then rallied in the second half to beat Strong Rock Christian 27-19 on Friday in Gainesville.
Early in the first quarter, Clay Smith scored on a 37-yard run for the Lions (3-2).
Then early in the second quarter, Junior Thompson had a 70-yard fumble return for a Lakeview Academy score.
After going down in the second half, Landon Hanes scored on a 27-yard run for the Lions, followed by the clinching 19-yard scoring catch by Logan Stanley on a throw from Smith with 1:14 left to play.
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Bethlehem Christian on Sept. 30.
LANIER CHRISTIAN 69, PINECREST ACADEMY 7: Lightning sophomore running back Zeke Clanton carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns on Friday in Gainesville.
Lanier Christian quarterback CJ Britt was 12-for-14 passing for 148 yards and two scores through the air.
Britt also rushed for three touchdowns.
Shepard Acton had a 39-yard touchdown catch for the Lightning.
Up next, Lanier Christian visits Notre Dame Academy on Sept. 30.
DAWSON COUNTY 56, WEST HALL 7: Jaylen Fagan ran for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans (1-4, 0-1 Region 7-3A) on Friday.
Up next, West Hall hosts Gilmer on Sept. 30 in Oakwood.
NORTH OCONEE 52, CHESTATEE 7: Christian Jarrard had a 60-yard touchdown for the War Eagles (1-4, 1-2 Region 8-4A) on Friday in Gainesville.
Up next, Chestatee visits Madison County on Sept. 30 in Danielsville.
Thursday’s score
Eastside 34, Flowery Branch 14
Friday’s scores
North Hall 14, Cherokee Bluff 12
North Oconee 52, Chestatee 7
Cedar Shoals 49, East Hall 21
Dawson County 56, West Hall 7
East Jackson 45, Johnson 0
Lakeview Academy 27, Strong Rock Christian 19
Lanier Christian 69, Pinecrest Academy 7
Oglethorpe County 63, Riverside Military 12
BYE: Gainesville