High school football scoreboard: Lakeview Academy takes down Strong Rock Christian

Lakeview Academy jumped to a two-touchdown lead early and then rallied in the second half to beat Strong Rock Christian 27-19 on Friday in Gainesville.

Early in the first quarter, Clay Smith scored on a 37-yard run for the Lions (3-2).

Then early in the second quarter, Junior Thompson had a 70-yard fumble return for a Lakeview Academy score.

After going down in the second half, Landon Hanes scored on a 27-yard run for the Lions, followed by the clinching 19-yard scoring catch by Logan Stanley on a throw from Smith with 1:14 left to play.

Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Bethlehem Christian on Sept. 30.




