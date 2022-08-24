High school football: Johnson, West Hall both looking to earn first win of 2022 in Battle of Oakwood

Knights fans would leave feeling satisfied with a win in this rivalry for the first time since 2019.



And with a non-region schedule for Johnson to better establish its program for the future, this is about as big as it gets during the season.

Overall, West Hall has won 19 of 28 meetings in this rivalry series, with a tie in 1997.

As the Knights (0-1) try and snap a 23-game losing streak, they know this would be the perfect time to get back in the win column.

“This is always a high-emotion game,” West Hall coach Krofton Montgomery said.

West Hall is also trying to regain success, but hasn’t faced the same struggles as its counterparts in Oakwood.

The Spartans have posted back-to-back 4-6 seasons and are coming off a tough 19-14 loss to East Hall to open the season Aug. 19.

Even though both programs enter the game with an 0-1 mark, there’s plenty of excitement for both programs.

Johnson is led by the big-play potential of junior running back Demitri Moon.

Also for the Knights, Julian Gomez has been solid running the ball and defensive back Linus Griffith came through with several clutch touchdown-saving tackles in the season opener against Banks County, Harrell said.

After finding itself in a large hole early against the Leopards, the Knights did a good job of minimizing further damage with big plays in the second half, Harrell added.

Meanwhile, West Hall has equally talented players in skill positions.

Spartans senior wide receiver Jaylen Fagan is coming off a game with 130 yards of offense, almost equally split between running and receiving.

“Jaylen’s a weapon,” Montgomery said. “We want to diversify what we do on offense to get him the ball more.”

Also, freshman running back Zac Wagner and quarterback Brett Sturm are showing promising signs for the Spartans.

Montgomery is also pleased with the progress of standout defensive end Matt Hale, who came away with a fumble recovery and posted two tackles for a loss in Week 1.

Mainly, West Hall’s coach said that this week is a chance for redemption after not finishing as well as it could have to open the season.

“I feel like we left some meat on the bone,” Montgomery said. “We didn’t finish and execute like we needed in order to win against East Hall.”

Friday’s games

Cherokee Bluff at Adairsville

Flowery Branch vs. St. Pius X

Gainesville vs. Mountain View

Johnson vs. West Hall

Lakeview Academy at Athens Christian

Lanier Christian vs. North Georgia Christian

Riverside Military at King’s Ridge Christian

BYE: North Hall, Chestatee, East Hall



