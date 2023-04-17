High school football: GHSA gives green light to instant replay in state championships

On Monday, the Georgia High School Association passed a motion during its executive session that will allow for instant replay during the state-championship football games.
Starting in 2023, all GHSA state championship games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The idea grew traction after Sandy Creek was declared Class 3A state champion in 2022, after its quarterback was credited for a touchdown on a keeper, but was clearly stopped by Cedar Grove defenders well short of the goal line on the final play of the game.
In 2017, Peach County had a potential go-ahead touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter ruled an incompletion against Calhoun during the state championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Per GHSA rules, coaches will not be charged a timeout for an instant replay, while officials will have two minutes to review any play in question.
Also, the state’s governing body for high school athletics amended its seating capacity requirements for state-semifinal football games.
In Class 6A and 7A, stadium capacity is a minimum 4,500.
Last season, Gainesville faced Roswell in the 6A state semifinals at McEachern High, a neutral site, after it was ruled that the host school in North Fulton did not have adequate seating.
Meanwhile, state semifinal games in Class 4A and 5A will be played in stadiums that seat at least 3,000 fans.
For Class 2A and 3A, stadiums will have to hold 2,500 fans.
State semifinal games at the lowest classification will need room for 2,000 fans.