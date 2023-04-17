High school football: GHSA gives green light to instant replay in state championships

On Monday, the Georgia High School Association passed a motion during its executive session that will allow for instant replay during the state-championship football games.

Starting in 2023, all GHSA state championship games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The idea grew traction after Sandy Creek was declared Class 3A state champion in 2022, after its quarterback was credited for a touchdown on a keeper, but was clearly stopped by Cedar Grove defenders well short of the goal line on the final play of the game.

In 2017, Peach County had a potential go-ahead touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter ruled an incompletion against Calhoun during the state championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.