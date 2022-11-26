High school football: Gainesville's state semifinal game against Roswell moved to neutral location

On Saturday, Gainesville High announced that its Class 6A state semifinal game against Roswell will now be played at McEachern High in Powder Springs. Kickoff it set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The move was due to the fact that Roswell's stadium does not meet the required 6,000 seat capacity needed to host the state semifinals, Red Elephants athletics director Adam Lindsey said.
Since Roswell was the designated home school, it was able to find a suitable stadium that had adequate seating.
In the state quarterfinals, No. 4 Gainesville (13-0) topped No. 10 Houston County 49-35.
No. 3 Roswell (12-1) had to rally from way behind to beat No. 2 Thomas County Central, 42-34.
Gainesville is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2013, while Roswell last made the fourth round of the playoffs with back-to-back trips in 2015 and 2016.