High school football: Gainesville's new running back looking to 'finish the mission' in 2023

Gavin Hall has been ‘loving every second’ since enrolling at Gainesville.

And the Red Elephants are equally excited about what the senior running back will bring to its program in 2023.

“Everyone here at Gainesville has welcomed me into the program,” said Hall, who played at Hebron Christian in 2021 and 2022. “We have the pieces in place to go back to the state (finals) and finish the mission.”

Certainly, Hall knows his role.

At 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, the former quarterback at Hebron Christian, who posted 2,547 rushing yards (32 touchdowns) and threw for 1,759 yards (18 touchdowns) in 2022, will get a chance to fill the running back vacancy left with the graduation of Naim Cheeks, who put up more than 2,000 yards last season.

Along with his family, Hall moved to Gainesville in time to participate in spring practice.

And, right away, he’s made an impact with his ‘downhill’ style to finding a hole and breaking off big runs.

In addition, Hall will have an opportunity to line up in the slot and catch passes from prolific senior Baxter Wright, who is entering his fourth year in command of the Red Elephants’ offense.

“Playing at Gainesville will prepare me for what I’ll see with college offenses,” said Hall, who was also a First-Team All-State selection in Class 3A in 2022.