High school football: Gainesville wraps up unbeaten regular season

Gainesville’s Region 8-6A game against Jackson County wasn’t quite 100 percent perfect.
However, the Red Elephants’ 51-0 win Friday night at City Park Stadium was the fitting ending to a perfect 2022 regular season.
A run of six straight offensive possessions with touchdowns from midway through the second quarter until midway through the fourth was the catalyst to Gainesville putting the game away, along with the second shutout of the season by the defense, including two interceptions, a strong night by the special teams unit and a relatively clean game with only five penalties and no turnovers.
Add it all up, and it was the perfect scenario to secure not only the Red Elephants securing the program’s first 10-0 regular season (6-0 in region play) since 2009, but also seizing momentum heading into the Class 6A state playoffs.
“A great team effort,” Gainesville coach Josh Niblett said, whose team will host Sprayberry in a first-round game next Friday at City Park Stadium. “Look, it’s hard to go undefeated. So we know the real season starts next week. We understand that, but I want these kids to enjoy this.
“These kids have done a lot to get to this point. To be able to go down in the history of this school as one of the undefeated teams is pretty special.”
Gainesville got off to a bit of a slow start offensively after going three-and-out on two of its first three possessions to start the game.
However, the defense did a solid job of bending, but not breaking despite Jackson County holding a 14-9 advantage in offensive snaps in the first quarter.
And one of the Red Elephants’ offensive snaps was a nifty play fake by Baxter Wright and a swing pass to the left side, which Sky Niblett took the distance for a 49-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Gainesville lead with 3:22 left in the opening frame.
The offense really began to get revved up in the second quarter, and got a kick start from special teams thanks to a blocked punt by Aveion Smith that set Gainesville up on its own 48 with 6:29 left in the first half.
“It meant a lot for me blocking the punt for the team,” Young said. “I felt like we needed to get back to work, and we did a very good job of doing that.”
It took Naim Cheeks only until the next snap to cash in Young’s block by bolting up the middle for a 52-yard score, and Wright took a quick snap on the point before flipping to Sky Niblett for a two-point conversion that extended the lead to 15-0 with 6:19 left in the half.
Gainesville needed just three plays to find the end zone on its next possession, with Wright covering most of the distance on a 49-yard keeper for a score before hitting Ellis Pitts on another 2-point conversion balloon the lead to 23-0 with 2:56 left in the half.
The Red Elephants then took advantage of a short punt to take over at the Jackson County 40.
Five plays later, three of which were completions by Wright, the junior quarterback was on target again, this time lofting a fade pass to the left corner of the end zone to Tre Reece, who hauled it in for a 9-yard score at the 26.5 second mark to send the Red Elephants into intermission with a 30-0 lead.
The junior quarterback finished the night with 150 yards of total offense, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.
And Gainesville showed no signs of letting up in the second half, with Darius Cannon returning the second half kickoff 63 yards to set the offense up in prime scoring position.
Senior running back Marquis Ross then ran 32 yards over the next three plays, including the final 11 for a TD to extend the Red Elephants’ lead to 37-0 just 41 seconds into the third quarter.
The Gainesville reserves then got into the act, with Kylan Hall running for scores from 18 yards out with 5:16 left in the quarter and 26 yards with 6:04 left in the fourth, and wound up as the team’s leading rusher for the night with 94 yards on 14 carries.
Freshman quarterback Smith McGarvey also contributed by going 4 of 6 for 57 yards through the air, while Ja’Quez Sims and starter Carmelo Byrd adding interceptions on defense as the Red Elephants finished off the perfect regular season strong to head into playoffs with plenty of momentum.
“It’s so good for the community, and we’re so blessed to be (10-0 in the regular season),” said Wright, who finished the night with 150 yards of total offense with two touchdown passes and another on the ground. “But now the season starts over. We’re 0-0 again, and we’ve got to go win it.”
Friday’s games
North Oconee 42, Cherokee Bluff 7
Walnut Grove 35, Chestatee 14
Madison County 42, East Hall 7
Flowery Branch 46, Heritage 0
Gainesville 51, Jackson County 0
East Forsyth 28, North Hall 21
Lumpkin County 55, West Hall 7
Lakeview Academy 52, Loganville Christian 34
Cherokee Christian 21, Lanier Christian 7