High school football: Gainesville wraps up unbeaten regular season

Gainesville got off to a bit of a slow start offensively after going three-and-out on two of its first three possessions to start the game.



However, the defense did a solid job of bending, but not breaking despite Jackson County holding a 14-9 advantage in offensive snaps in the first quarter.

And one of the Red Elephants’ offensive snaps was a nifty play fake by Baxter Wright and a swing pass to the left side, which Sky Niblett took the distance for a 49-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Gainesville lead with 3:22 left in the opening frame.

The offense really began to get revved up in the second quarter, and got a kick start from special teams thanks to a blocked punt by Aveion Smith that set Gainesville up on its own 48 with 6:29 left in the first half.

“It meant a lot for me blocking the punt for the team,” Young said. “I felt like we needed to get back to work, and we did a very good job of doing that.”

It took Naim Cheeks only until the next snap to cash in Young’s block by bolting up the middle for a 52-yard score, and Wright took a quick snap on the point before flipping to Sky Niblett for a two-point conversion that extended the lead to 15-0 with 6:19 left in the half.

Gainesville needed just three plays to find the end zone on its next possession, with Wright covering most of the distance on a 49-yard keeper for a score before hitting Ellis Pitts on another 2-point conversion balloon the lead to 23-0 with 2:56 left in the half.

The Red Elephants then took advantage of a short punt to take over at the Jackson County 40.

Five plays later, three of which were completions by Wright, the junior quarterback was on target again, this time lofting a fade pass to the left corner of the end zone to Tre Reece, who hauled it in for a 9-yard score at the 26.5 second mark to send the Red Elephants into intermission with a 30-0 lead.

The junior quarterback finished the night with 150 yards of total offense, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.

And Gainesville showed no signs of letting up in the second half, with Darius Cannon returning the second half kickoff 63 yards to set the offense up in prime scoring position.

Senior running back Marquis Ross then ran 32 yards over the next three plays, including the final 11 for a TD to extend the Red Elephants’ lead to 37-0 just 41 seconds into the third quarter.

The Gainesville reserves then got into the act, with Kylan Hall running for scores from 18 yards out with 5:16 left in the quarter and 26 yards with 6:04 left in the fourth, and wound up as the team’s leading rusher for the night with 94 yards on 14 carries.

Freshman quarterback Smith McGarvey also contributed by going 4 of 6 for 57 yards through the air, while Ja’Quez Sims and starter Carmelo Byrd adding interceptions on defense as the Red Elephants finished off the perfect regular season strong to head into playoffs with plenty of momentum.

“It’s so good for the community, and we’re so blessed to be (10-0 in the regular season),” said Wright, who finished the night with 150 yards of total offense with two touchdown passes and another on the ground. “But now the season starts over. We’re 0-0 again, and we’ve got to go win it.”

Friday’s games

North Oconee 42, Cherokee Bluff 7

Walnut Grove 35, Chestatee 14

Madison County 42, East Hall 7

Flowery Branch 46, Heritage 0

Gainesville 51, Jackson County 0

East Forsyth 28, North Hall 21

Lumpkin County 55, West Hall 7

Lakeview Academy 52, Loganville Christian 34

Cherokee Christian 21, Lanier Christian 7