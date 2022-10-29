High school football: Gainesville rallies past North Forsyth for first region championship since 2013

Cannon’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after North Forsyth’s (6-3, 4-1) final score gave Gainesville the kick start it desperately needed, while his 69-yard catch and run from Baxter Wright for a score with 4:18 left proved to be the game winner.



“We just trust in our coaches,” said Cannon, who finished with six catches for 141 yards and the TD. “Once they get on us, we get locked in.”

Gainesville was far from locked in the first half.

In fact, the Red Elephants were their own worst enemy in the first half, turning the ball over twice and being flagged for 11 penalties worth 99 yards despite holding a 194-85 advantage in total yards in the opening 24 minutes.

And while Gainesville took a 7-0 lead when Baxter Wright found the end zone from 17 yards out on a keeper with 5:20 left in the first half, the mistakes proved costly and led, directly or indirectly, to both of North Forsyth’s scores in the second quarter.

A fumbled exchange on a handoff gave North Forsyth first down on the Red Elephants’ 31, and after the defense forced a field goal, a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Raiders a second chance with a first and goal at the 6.

And West Roberts took advantage with a nifty fake and 4-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Eglian on third and goal to tie the game at 7-all with 6:29 left in the first half.

Then after a quick three-and-out by the Gainesville offense, aided by a holding penalty, North Forsyth took over at the Red Elephants’ 38, and got a big break on first down with a pass interference flag to move into the red zone.

Seven plays later, Roberts connected on a similar scoring strike, this one also for 4 yards and this time to Logan Curry with 45.8 seconds left to send the Raiders into intermission with a 14-7 lead.

And it was clear to everyone in the Gainesville locker room that something had to change in the second half.

“(Friday) night, … we didn’t play our best ball,” Niblett said. “The bottom line was, ‘Hey, we need to show up in the second half and play our best ball, and then be worthy of the cost. That’s what our guys did.

“If you’re going to play championship football, you’ve got to learn how to win when you don’t play your best.”

It still took a while for that to happen, and when Roberts lofted a screen pass over a heavy rush to Karson McBrayer for a 39-yard touchdown to make the North Forsyth lead 21-7 with 5:29 left in the third quarter, it looked like it might not happen at all.

But Cannon was just looking for an opportunity to make something happen after four previous kickoffs from Raiders kicker Adrian Droze went for touchbacks, and on the ensuing kickoff, he finally got his chance.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior fielded the kick at his own 1, found a seam up the middle and outran the coverage 99 yards for the score.

Though the snap on the extra point was errant, Gainesville was right back in the game at 21-13 with 5:16 left in the quarter.

“I trusted (special teams) coach Riley Niblett,” Cannon said. “He told me to hit it up the hash. So I went straight up the hash and trusted what he told me. At halftime, Coach (Josh) Niblett told me we needed a big play. So I had to come through.”

That big play sparked the other facets of the Red Elephants’ game to come through as well.

The defense allowed just three more first downs the rest of the way – two of which came on the final two plays of the game.

Meanwhile, Naim Cheeks ran for 49 of his 78 yards rushing in the second half, 35 of which during a 12-play, 60-yard drive to start the fourth quarter, including two clutch fourth-down conversions on a 26-yard scramble by Wright and a 3-yard completion from Wright to Tre Reece to set up first and goal from the 1.

Cheeks powered in from a yard out to cut the deficit to just 21-19 with 6:48 remaining.

More importantly, it forced adjustments from the North Forsyth defense than proved important after the defense forced a punt at got the ball back to the offense on the Gainesville 31 with 4:30 remaining.

With the Raiders paying more attention to the run, the corners back off the receivers on perimeters.

That gave Cannon a chance to cleanly catch Wright’s quick pass and room to maneuver, which he did by making a move and bolting up the left sideline to outrun the secondary for a 69-yard score to give the Red Elephants the lead again at 27-21 with 4:18 left following Wright’s two-point pass to Reece.

Then with time running out and facing fourth and 5 at the North Forsyth 22, Gainesville rolled the dice instead of playing it safe, and Wright made sure that roll came up a seven with his fade to Travien Watson in the right corner of the end zone to apply the knockout punch and make the score 34-21 with 39.2 seconds left.

While Gainesville celebrated, North Forsyth, which will still get a first-round home game in the Class 6A state playoffs as region runner-up, could only wonder what might have been.

“I reminded our guys that this is just the beginning,” Raiders coach Robert Craft said. “They wanted this badly, but at the end of the day, this is just the beginning of the (post) season.

“We’ve got a bunch of disappointed players and coaches because they know how close they were. The deserved to be in this thing, and I’m just so proud of my football team. … Our guys kept competing. They just made one more play at the end of the day.”

Friday’s scores

Chestatee 32, East Forsyth 28

North Oconee 83, East Hall 0

Loganville 31, Flowery Branch 22

Gainesville 34, North Forsyth 21

George Walton Academy 56, Lakeview Academy 36

Cedar Shoals 28, North Hall 14

Wesleyan 45, West Hall 0

BYE: Cherokee Bluff