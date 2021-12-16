High school football: Gainesville places four players on First-Team All-Region in 6-7A

Gainesville High’s football program was well represented as four of its players were selected for First-Team All-Region for 6-7A.
On offense, junior running back Naim Cheeks and senior offensive lineman Elijah Ruiz were named first-team selections.
On defense, junior cornerback Dre Raven and senior tackle Khaliq Maddox were first-team picks.
Wide receiver JQ Drinkard was Second-Team All-Region from Gainesville.
Honorable mention picks for the Red Elephants were sophomore quarterback Baxter Wright, junior wide receiver Ja’Quez Sims and senior defensive lineman Jean Richemond.
Next season, Gainesville (5-5 in 2021) will move down to Class 6A from the state’s highest classification under first-year coach Josh Niblett, who takes over after winning six state championships over 14 seasons at national-powerhouse Hoover High (Ala.).