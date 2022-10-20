High school football: Fourth-ranked Gainesville gearing up for battle against athletic Shiloh

It’s hard to imagine a high school football team that is 7-0 and ranked No. 5 in its classification is one in need of getting back on track.

Given the rust that Gainesville had to shake off even in an impressive win like last week’s 34-0 victory over Habersham Central, that term is more about the process rather than the results.

Still, Red Elephants coach Josh Niblett knows his Red Elephants (7-0, 3-0 Region 8-6A) will have to be a lot sharper than last week when they hit the road Friday night to take on Shiloh in what is a huge matchup in Snellville.

The good news is that despite being not as sharp as last week’s final score might have indicated, Niblett is seeing signs of his team honing its edge back after a stretch that has seen it play just twice in a month’s time.

“I just think … as human beings, we’re creatures of habit,” Niblett said. “So once we have a set routine and schedule, every now and then you change the pace and you change the perspective. I mean, it’s good to do that every now and then, but kids are really good once you get them in a good schedule that’s consistent.

“This week (in practice) has been very consistent. I think we’ve have had great energy, we’ve had great effort. I think our kids are excited about getting back on the field. We know we didn’t play our best ball last week, (but) the great thing about it is (that) our kids know that. They know we’re going to have to play better this week. They’ve had a sense of urgency about that.”