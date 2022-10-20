High school football: Fourth-ranked Gainesville gearing up for battle against athletic Shiloh

It’s hard to imagine a high school football team that is 7-0 and ranked No. 5 in its classification is one in need of getting back on track.
Given the rust that Gainesville had to shake off even in an impressive win like last week’s 34-0 victory over Habersham Central, that term is more about the process rather than the results.
Still, Red Elephants coach Josh Niblett knows his Red Elephants (7-0, 3-0 Region 8-6A) will have to be a lot sharper than last week when they hit the road Friday night to take on Shiloh in what is a huge matchup in Snellville.
The good news is that despite being not as sharp as last week’s final score might have indicated, Niblett is seeing signs of his team honing its edge back after a stretch that has seen it play just twice in a month’s time.
“I just think … as human beings, we’re creatures of habit,” Niblett said. “So once we have a set routine and schedule, every now and then you change the pace and you change the perspective. I mean, it’s good to do that every now and then, but kids are really good once you get them in a good schedule that’s consistent.
“This week (in practice) has been very consistent. I think we’ve have had great energy, we’ve had great effort. I think our kids are excited about getting back on the field. We know we didn’t play our best ball last week, (but) the great thing about it is (that) our kids know that. They know we’re going to have to play better this week. They’ve had a sense of urgency about that.”
That sense of urgency seems to be well taken.
Like the margin of victory last week, Niblett is concerned that Shiloh’s record so far this season (3-4, 2-1) isn’t quite as clear cut as it may seem.
In addition to facing a fairly strong pre-region schedule, the Generals also feature several athletic playmakers who have been part of a track program that has won two state championships in the past four years.
That is particularly true of a secondary that has picked off 10 passes from opposing quarterbacks this season, led by three from Alex Pope and two each from Eric Barker, Andrew Reaves and Brice Pollock.
So it would behoove the Red Elephants to have its passing game by quarterback Baxter Wright (94 for 129 passing, 1,454 yards, 14 TDs) and a deep receiver corps led by Travien Watson (27 catches for 319 yards), Tre Reece (16 catches, 248 yards, 3 TDs), Darius Cannon (15 catches, 217 yards, 4 TDs) and Sky Niblett (12 catches for 168 yards, 6 TDs), on point this week.
“They’ve got some really good players all over the field,” Niblett said of Shiloh. “They’re very athletic in the secondary and they challenge you and play man(-to-man coverage). They’ll play some zone. Their guys are really good at making up speed, so if you beat them, you’ve got to make sure the ball is on point and on time.
“They’ve done a really good job of getting picks and getting turnovers in the red zone. Their guys have great ball skills. They understand the game. It’s like I tell our receivers, ‘Look, these guys have probably seen every route known to man.’ So, … we’ve just got to execute and we’ve got to win our one-on-one matchups and make those guys do more than just defend the pass.”
Senior running back Naim Cheeks (1,108 yards total offense, 11 total TDs) will also likely need to continue being a big factor in the offense for Gainesville to stay undefeated.
Friday’s games
Gainesville at Shiloh
Cherokee Bluff at East Hall
Chestatee at Cedar Shoals
Johnson vs. Druid Hills
Lakeview Academy vs. Riverside Prep
Lanier Christian vs. King’s Ridge Christian
West Hall vs. Pickens
BYE: North Hall and Flowery Branch