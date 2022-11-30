High school football: FCA East-West Classic scheduled for Dec. 12 at Lakeview Academy

On Dec. 12, Lakeview Academy will host the annual FCA East-West Classic Football game.
The game gives an opportunity for seniors from all the schools in Hall County and most of northeast Georgia to play in a final showcase event.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
On Team East, players will come from Flowery Branch, Cherokee Bluff, Johnson, East Hall, Jefferson, East Jackson, Banks County, White County, Habersham Central, Stephens County and Dawson County. Its head coach will be Banks County’s Jay Reid.
On Team West, players will come from West Hall, Jackson County, Commerce, Lumpkin County, Chestatee, Gainesville, North Hall, Lakeview Academy, Lanier Christian and Rabun County. Its head coach will be Lumpkin County’s Heath Webb.
Each school will be represented by four players, while the rest of the rosters will be filled by the best players available.
For more information, contact Clint Fair at cfair@fca.org.