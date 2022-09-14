Latest on East Hall High football player taken to Atlanta hospital

East Hall High sophomore Caden Crocker is out of the hospital and on the path to making a full recovery.
On Wednesday, the Vikings defensive back/wide receiver was discharged from Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta and able to return home to Gainesville with his family.
Crocker spent almost five days in the hospital, stemming from a seizure during the game against Chestatee on Sept. 9.
The East Hall football player spent three days in the ICU and had three CT scans before being moved into his own room, his father Jason Crocker said.
On Monday, Crocker’s father said neurologists were pleased with his progress from a hematoma around the brain.
Crocker’s father said that his entire family is immensely grateful for the outpouring of support from schools in Hall County and others in Northeast Georgia.
“The support we’ve received has been remarkable,” Caden’s father said.
Crocker was able to leave the hospital at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. His father said that Caden was ready to rest once he got back home.
“We couldn’t be happier with the progress Caden’s making,” Vikings coach Matt Turner said. “It’s such a blessing for him to be home.”
Crocker’s father said that his son’s next appointment with a neurologist is Sept. 28. It’s unlikely he’ll return to school in person before then.
However, if Caden is feeling up to it, he’s going to attend the game Friday and give a little pre-game pep talk to his teammates before facing North Hall.
Crocker’s injury took place during a stoppage in play to attend to offensive lineman Jake Jones, who took a hit to the neck and temporarily lost feeling in his extremities and neck.
Jones was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and treated in the emergency room, then discharged early Saturday morning.