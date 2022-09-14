Latest on East Hall High football player taken to Atlanta hospital

East Hall High sophomore Caden Crocker is out of the hospital and on the path to making a full recovery.

On Wednesday, the Vikings defensive back/wide receiver was discharged from Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta and able to return home to Gainesville with his family.

Crocker spent almost five days in the hospital, stemming from a seizure during the game against Chestatee on Sept. 9.

The East Hall football player spent three days in the ICU and had three CT scans before being moved into his own room, his father Jason Crocker said.

On Monday, Crocker’s father said neurologists were pleased with his progress from a hematoma around the brain.

Crocker’s father said that his entire family is immensely grateful for the outpouring of support from schools in Hall County and others in Northeast Georgia.

“The support we’ve received has been remarkable,” Caden’s father said.