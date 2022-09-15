High school football: East Hall strengthened with good news about players who had significant injuries against Chestatee

Having one player go down with a serious injury in a game is enough to shake any high school football team’s focus and psyche.



To have it happen to a second player, and on the exact same play, is even more devastating.

That is the exact situation the East Hall Vikings found themselves in during the third quarter of last Friday’s Region 8-4A opener at Chestatee when Jake Jones went down with a neck injury that caused him to temporarily lose feeling in his extremities, while teammate Caden Crocker suffered a seizure from a hematoma around his brain, while medical personnel was tending to Jones.

The pair are now doing much better, with Jones, a junior offensive/defensive lineman, having regained feeling in his legs moments later and eventually being released from Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville in the early morning hours Saturday, while Crocker, a sophomore defensive back/receiver, was released Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon after spending five days there.

That is a relief for all the East Hall players, coaching staff and support staff, though the fear and worry of the moment was evident for the rest of the evening during what had been a close game and turned into a 44-12 loss and all throughout the weekend and into early this week.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Chestatee. They’ve got a really good football team and Coach (Shaun) Conley does a great job, but I just think after that happened, it changed our mindset. I know it did mine,” East Hall coach Matt Turner said. “Our minds were obviously not on football at that moment, and it’s the same for a lot of our kids. When you see a teammate suffering and going through that, it changes your perspective tremendously. I was proud of our kids, though, for rallying together. At that moment in time, I thought the most important thing we did was just play … and finish the game and keep their composure. It was very emotional time. There were a lot of tears, a lot of concerned guys.

“Monday was a very difficult (practice). The weekend was a rough couple of days and Monday was a difficult day for all of us. It was a tough start to practice, and we just kind of stopped practice and talked for a minute … about our guys that were out, and that we’ve got to push forward. That’s what they want us to do. They’ll come back to us at some point. Until then, we’ve got to keep going forward.”