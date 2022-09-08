High school football: Defending region champion Cherokee Bluff geared up for 8-4A opener against Madison County

The start of the 2022 high school football season has been something a struggle for Cherokee Bluff, which has dropped its first two games in its new region after winning championships in Region 7-AAA the past two seasons.
However, opportunity awaits for the Bears, and everyone else in the new Region 8-4A, as what a lot of coaches call the real season begins Friday when they travel to Madison County for the region opener for both teams in Danielsville.
Still, while Cherokee Bluff head coach Tommy Jones doesn’t necessarily disagree with the added importance of region games, he does want his team to have a different, more narrow focus heading into the first game on the league schedule.
“We’ve talked about this being a region game and being important,” Jones said. “But our philosophy around here since Day 1 has always been that the next game is the most important (one) no matter who it is or what opportunity you have. So our kids are focused in on a very good Madison County football team and preparing well.”
Preparation has been particularly important leading into Friday’s game for Cherokee Bluff given the 0-2 start, with plenty adjustments for Jones and his staff to try to make with the team.
Having a bye week last Friday has also given them more time to make those adjustments.
“We have a young football team, and our guys are working hard,” Jones said. “I’m really proud of the effort and the fact they continue to come to work every single day and try to improve.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the 0-2 start, but there are a lot of positives that we’ve found in the midst of that process. The guys are learning and they’re improving and working hard, and a couple weeks of practice is always good.”
The extra week of practice could come in very handy for the Bears, especially on defense, which will be facing a Madison County offense that runs a triple-option attack that they won’t see much of throughout the season.
Paced by a ground game led by seniors Jacob Beusse and Jake Ramsey and junior quarterback Camden Smith, the Red Raiders (1-1) pose a unique challenge for the Cherokee Bluff defensive unit.
“They force you to prepare in ways you don’t normally prepare because of what you do offensively, in particular,” Jones said of Madison County. “You hope (the extra week of practice) is helpful. Madison County’s done a great job so far. They’ve scored a lot of points and churned up a lot of yardage against some pretty good defenses.
“(The triple option is) old school. It’s detailed oriented. They force you to make sure your reads, you’re your keys and your eyes are where they’re supposed to be. So I don’t know if it’s possible to get enough looks in practice. You cannot simulate what they do in practice with the scout team. We’ve done the best we could, and our guys have done a good job with our scout team, but it’s never going to be exactly what we see on Friday night.”
From that point of view, Jones says his biggest focus has been more on his team and correcting some of the mistakes it has made the first two weeks.
Cutting down on those miscues could be big not only for an offense that has put up its share of points (73), the first two weeks behind quarterback Asher Wilson and senior receiver Jhace Justice, but by keeping Madison County from being able to play ball control and keep the Bears defense fresher as the game goes along.
“It’s complementary football,” Jones said. “Our offense has scored some points, but at the same time, we’ve put our defense in some tough situations with some turnovers and some penalties at certain times. It’s important for us to prepare and play well in all phases.
“I don’t know that there’s a magic pill. In fact, I know there’s not. It’s just work, and one day you look back and say, ‘Man, we’ve really improved.’”
Friday’s schedule
Cherokee Bluff at Madison County
Chestatee vs. East Hall
Gainesville vs. Clarke Central
Lakeview Academy vs. Creekside Christian
Lanier Christian vs. Rock Springs Christian
North Hall vs. Walnut Grove
Riverside Military vs. Providence Christian
BYE: Flowery Branch, Johnson, West Hall