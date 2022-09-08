High school football: Defending region champion Cherokee Bluff geared up for 8-4A opener against Madison County

The start of the 2022 high school football season has been something a struggle for Cherokee Bluff, which has dropped its first two games in its new region after winning championships in Region 7-AAA the past two seasons.

However, opportunity awaits for the Bears, and everyone else in the new Region 8-4A, as what a lot of coaches call the real season begins Friday when they travel to Madison County for the region opener for both teams in Danielsville.

Still, while Cherokee Bluff head coach Tommy Jones doesn’t necessarily disagree with the added importance of region games, he does want his team to have a different, more narrow focus heading into the first game on the league schedule.

“We’ve talked about this being a region game and being important,” Jones said. “But our philosophy around here since Day 1 has always been that the next game is the most important (one) no matter who it is or what opportunity you have. So our kids are focused in on a very good Madison County football team and preparing well.”