High school football: Cherokee Bluff looking to maintain tradition in 2022

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

Cherokee Bluff has experienced a rise to football success faster than any school ever in Hall County.



Entering Year 5, the Bears have won back-to-back Region 7-3A championships and posted consecutive seasons with double-digit wins.

Still, the 2022 season will not come without questions as Cherokee Bluff makes the move up to Region 8-4A. Bears coach Tommy Jones said the current roster isn’t his deepest group of seniors in terms of numbers, but they are still bringing abundant talent back this season.

In Region 8-4A, Cherokee Bluff will face the gauntlet of a schedule that will have plenty of talented squads, led by 2021 state semifinalist North Oconee.

Cherokee Bluff, North Hall, Cedar Shoals and East Forsyth will be a few of the other frontrunners in the hunt to earn one of the four postseason berths.

Jones added that Chestatee, Madison County and Walnut Grove are also much improved.

“Top to bottom, there’s going to be a lot of parity in our region,” Jones said. “A lot of teams with a lot of talent and great coaches.”