'He's got a knack for playing in the secondary.' Gainesville coach Heath Webb thrilled with progress of first-year cornerback Dre Raven

Dre Raven was anything but an unknown when he enrolled at Gainesville High and showed up for practice in time to prepare for the 2021 season.
An accomplished basketball player for two years under Benjie Wood at Cherokee Bluff, Raven was a key cog in putting the Bears on the map.
However, football was a different story.
Red Elephants (4-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A) coach Heath Webb was impressed right away with Raven’s athletic ability, so he was plugged in at wide receiver.
As the summer rolled along Raven, a junior, was fitting in nicely, but didn’t rise to the top of the targets for sophomore quarterback Baxter Wright.
The season started and Raven didn’t get much playing time against John’s Creek.
However, Webb knew that Raven was too talented not to be on the field.
Webb consulted with his assistant coaches before Week 2, against Chattahoochee, and they decided to put Raven in the secondary.
That plan worked like a charm.
In fact, Raven has found his niche in special teams and as a ball hawk at cornerback.
Against Chattahoochee, Raven ran a punt back for a touchdown.
The speedy defensive back also has an interception return for a touchdown.
In Week 6, Raven had possibly his biggest play of his season, intercepting a pass at the Hillgrove goal line and returned it 75 yards, setting up a field goal by Alfredo Ruiz.
“Dre has a special knack for playing in the secondary,” Webb said. “He’s got great natural instincts and can bait quarterbacks into making throws.”
Up next, Raven will receiver a unique challenge against Lambert.
The Longhorns (4-1, 0-1) have Ohio State commit Kojo Antwi, ranked the No. 15 prospect in the state by Rivals.com, at wide receiver.
Lambert lost its region opener to South Forsyth, 35-13, but has made significant strides under second-year coach Tommy Watson.
After going 0-10 in 2019, Watson guided the Longhorns to a 5-5 mark in 2020.
Prior to taking over at Lambert, Watson was coach for six seasons at Upson-Lee (2008-2013).
On top of having a top-notch wide receiver, the Longhorns also have South Carolina commit Grayson Mains, a senior, on the offensive line.
“That staff at Lambert is doing a good job,” Webb said. “They’re definitely going to be a challenge, but everyone from here on out is going to be a challenge.”
Despite the rigorous schedule in region play, Gainesville’s coach is extremely pleased with his program’s progress and the way they’ve handled success in the first half of the regular season.
For the season, Wright has completed 76 percent of his throws for 831 yards and he’s rushed for 223 yards.
Leading the Red Elephants’ rushing attack, Naim Cheeks has 587 yards.
After a bye on Oct. 8, Gainesville hosts South Forsyth on Oct. 15.