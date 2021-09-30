'He's got a knack for playing in the secondary.' Gainesville coach Heath Webb thrilled with progress of first-year cornerback Dre Raven

Dre Raven was anything but an unknown when he enrolled at Gainesville High and showed up for practice in time to prepare for the 2021 season.

An accomplished basketball player for two years under Benjie Wood at Cherokee Bluff, Raven was a key cog in putting the Bears on the map.

However, football was a different story.

Red Elephants (4-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A) coach Heath Webb was impressed right away with Raven’s athletic ability, so he was plugged in at wide receiver.

As the summer rolled along Raven, a junior, was fitting in nicely, but didn’t rise to the top of the targets for sophomore quarterback Baxter Wright.

The season started and Raven didn’t get much playing time against John’s Creek.

However, Webb knew that Raven was too talented not to be on the field.

Webb consulted with his assistant coaches before Week 2, against Chattahoochee, and they decided to put Raven in the secondary.

That plan worked like a charm.