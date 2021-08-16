Hall County Schools district confirms West Hall High football field will not be complete for home opener on Sept. 3

West Hall’s football program is justifiably a little upset right now.

Promises for its stadium, and new synthetic playing surface to be complete Sept. 3, have fallen short, as a result of ‘lack of raw materials’ from the vendor, Hall County Schools athletics director Stan Lewis said.

The School system was informed Friday afternoon that Spartans Stadium would not be completed in time, even though its first game is not until Week 3 of the regular season.

“This is a major issue, but something that we have no control over,” West Hall coach Krofton Montgomery said.