Hall County Schools district confirms West Hall High football field will not be complete for home opener on Sept. 3

West Hall’s football program is justifiably a little upset right now.
Promises for its stadium, and new synthetic playing surface to be complete Sept. 3, have fallen short, as a result of ‘lack of raw materials’ from the vendor, Hall County Schools athletics director Stan Lewis said.
The School system was informed Friday afternoon that Spartans Stadium would not be completed in time, even though its first game is not until Week 3 of the regular season.
“This is a major issue, but something that we have no control over,” West Hall coach Krofton Montgomery said.
As a result, West Hall’s game against Johnson on Sept. 3 will be hosted at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium in Oakwood.
Lewis said West Hall and Johnson are still working out gate logistics.
The Battle of Oakwood is usually West Hall’s most-attended home game on years it hosts the rivalry.
“If we can’t play at home, at least it’s only 3 or 4 miles away,” Montgomery said.
The latest news of the stadium not being ready for the start of the regular season adds to mounting frustration for the Spartans.
West Hall’s scrimmage against Pickens was planned to be in Oakwood, but due to stadium delays, was moved to Jasper on Aug. 12.
In addition, West Hall has not had valuable practice time on its new field to prepare for the season.
This is part of a bigger project with new playing fields at schools in the Hall County district, including Johnson, East Hall, Chestatee and Cherokee Bluff.
The new field and eight-lane track, at Chestatee, is still a work in progress, but slated to be complete on time.
Playing fields at Johnson and Cherokee Bluff are now complete.
Flowery Branch High will receive a new playing field in 2022.
North Hall High already had a synthetic playing surface in place, as a result of private funding.
“The West Hall High School project will be completed,” Lewis said. “Sadly, not when we expected. That still does not that the sting away for the West Hall High community and I understand that. We share in the disappointment and we have made our concerns known to the vendor.”
Friday's games
Gainesville vs. John's Creek, 5:30 p.m., Corky Kell Classic
Cherokee Bluff at Johnson
West Hall at East Jackson
North Hall at Paulding County
Flowery Branch at St. Pius X
Lakeview Academy at Mount Paran Christian
Riverside Military vs. Notre Dame Prep