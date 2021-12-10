Gainesville set to name new football coach Monday

The rumored new football coach at Gainesville High comes with national appeal.
Six Alabama state championships at the highest classification.
A 92-8 mark in region play in 14 seasons.
And a 171-26 overall record.
Those are some of the highlights of the resume for Josh Niblett, who guided Hoover High (Alabama) for the past 14 seasons.
Multiple sources told AL.com that Niblett, who guided one of the nation’s premier programs near Birmingham, was going to take the job at Gainesville, after stepping down at Hoover High on Friday.
Gainesville High athletics director Adam Lindsey said Friday that an official announcement would come Monday morning at the school. He declined to give the name for the Red Elephants’ new coach.
The hire for the Red Elephants will conclude a search that lasted less than a month, since four-year coach Heath Webb stepped down on Nov. 17. From 2018-2021, Webb compiled an 18-25 mark with the Red Elephants.
The move comes at an exciting time for Gainesville High, as it opens a new Student Activities Center, which will be ready for the 2022 football season.
Niblett arrived at Hoover in 2008 after its previous coach, the embattled Rush Propst, took the job at Colquitt County.
Lindsey said Dec. 1 that the position had generated more than 100 candidates for the head spot at Gainesville.
Niblett has made his mark in Alabama, but brought his Hoover program to Georgia for the Corky Kell Classic, as recently as 2021.