Big early defensive play helps carry Gainesville past Hillgrove in Cobb County

Baxter Wright ran in for a 13-yard score early in the second quarter and Alfredo Ruiz had a field goal in each of the first two periods for Gainesville in a 20-7 win against Hillgrove on Friday in Powder Springs.
On the first drive of the game, Red Elephants (4-1, 1-0 Region 6-7A) junior defensive back Dre Raven intercepted a pass at the goal line and ran it back 75 yards, setting up Ruiz’s first successful field goal.
Wright punched it in on a yard from the 1 in the closing seconds of the third period.
Naim Cheeks led the Red Elephants with 126 yards on the ground, while Wright rushed for 73.
Up next, Gainesville visits Lambert in Cumming.