Gainesville devours Forsyth Central 34-7

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

The path to the postseason started on a good note for Gainesville at City Park Stadium.

On Friday, Red Elephants sophomore quarterback Baxter Wright continued his strong start to the season, orchestrating a 34-7 win against Forsyth Central in Gainesville.

A week after throwing for almost 300 yards against No. 8 Flowery Branch, Gainesville’s quarterback threw for 187 yards and two total touchdowns.

With the win, the Red Elephants (3-1) move to 1-0 in Region 6-7A with five more games against Forsyth County’s largest schools that will determine the top four seeds to the postseason.

“We knew their gameplan was to grind the clock. We knew offensively we had to make every drive count.” Gainesville coach Heath Webb said, “To know our defense was gonna be out there all night long and only give up 7 points, I am proud of those guys.”

The Bulldogs kept the game close at 13-7 through the first half, but Gainesville pulled away with 21 second-half points.

“I think the main thing was doing our job, not trying to do too much. It really paid off in the second half.” Wright said.

The Red Elephants iced the game from the defensive side of things with two fumble recoveries late in the fourth quarter.

Gainesville junior running back Naim Cheeks had another stellar performance, going for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

For Forsyth Central (1-3), Malachi McElroy rushed for a team-high 81 yards and one touchdown.

Up next, Gainesville visits Hillgrove for its final non-region game of the season, in Powder Springs.