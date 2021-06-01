Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame: Billy Lothridge formed foundation of NFL success with the Red Elephants

Billy Lothridge’s name is synonymous with Gainesville High.



Now more than 60 years after completing his football career with the Red Elephants, he is still considered one of its best ever, cementing his legacy as a quarterback, punter and kicker.

And the street bearing his name, Billy Lothridge Boulevard, feeds into the school’s campus.

And in the late 1950s, Lothridge was one of the driving forces behind the Red Elephants’ success on the gridiron.

As it turned out, that was just the beginning for Lothridge, who went on to star at Georgia Tech, as a three-year starting quarterback, and then kicked for four different franchises in the NFL between 1964-1972.

On June 8, Lothridge will posthumously be one of the newest inductees into the Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame with a ceremony at The Chair Factory in Gainesville.