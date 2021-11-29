Gainesville 10-and-under program wins North Georgia Youth Football League Super Bowl

The Gainesville Junior Red Elephants 10-and-under football program won the North Georgia Youth Football League Super Bowl on Nov. 20 at Cherokee Bluff High.
In the championship, Gainesville topped Flowery Branch 13-0.
Team members included Konner Hall, Christopher Cheek, HP Williams, Zechariah Randolph, Cooper Papka, Christian Downey, Daylan Young, La'vorious Cook, Cameron Downey, Tidas Hampton, London Hendrix, Quavis Carruth Jr., Eli Trimier, Isaiah Carruth, Cameron Smith, Jaiveon Turner and Bryson Williams.