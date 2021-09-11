Fourth-quarter surge sends Lakeview Academy past Walker 31-19

Harrison Cooper had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs for the Lions (1-2) in the fourth quarter in a 31-19 win against Walker on Friday in Marietta. Cooper had a long touchdown throw, 75 yards to Sam Perrott late in the first half.
Lakeview Academy started fast with a 2-yard scoring run in the first quarter from Luke Cooper. Early in the second period, the Lions added a 17-yard field goal by Bryan Ramsey.
Perrott finished the game with five catches for 175 yards for the Lions.
Cooper completed 9 of 18 throws for 195 yards.
On the ground, Landon Hanes carried the ball 15 times for 102 yards.