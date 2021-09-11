By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Fourth-quarter surge sends Lakeview Academy past Walker 31-19
Lakeview Academy football
Lakeview Academy football practice Monday in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Harrison Cooper had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs for the Lions (1-2) in the fourth quarter in a 31-19 win against Walker on Friday in Marietta. Cooper had a long touchdown throw, 75 yards to Sam Perrott late in the first half. 

Lakeview Academy started fast with a 2-yard scoring run in the first quarter from Luke Cooper. Early in the second period, the Lions added a 17-yard field goal by Bryan Ramsey. 

Perrott finished the game with five catches for 175 yards for the Lions. 

Cooper completed 9 of 18 throws for 195 yards. 

On the ground, Landon Hanes carried the ball 15 times for 102 yards. 


Regional events