Football scoreboard: Lakeview Academy tops North Georgia Christian

On Friday, Lakeview Academy jumped ahead big early and rolled to a 61-0 victory against North Georgia Christian in Gainesville.
Logan Hanes, TJ Blackwell and Tristian Buffington each caught touchdown passes from Clay Smith, while Landon Hanes had two touchdown runs.
Also with touchdown runs were Buffington, Shelton Maynard and Armond Long.
Blackwell had an interception return for a Lions touchdown.
Up next, the Lions face Riverside Prep on Oct. 21 in Gainesville.
WINDER-BARROW 20, FLOWERY BRANCH 17: The Falcons (2-5, 0-3 Region 8-5A) took a temporary lead with Seth Larson’s 10-yard touchdown grab on a throw from Brody Jordan with 6:31 left to play in the game on Friday in Winder.
After taking the lead, Flowery Branch linebacker Cam Haynes had an interception with 4:30 left in the game.
However, a three-and-out drive by the Falcons on the next possession was answered with a game-winning drive by the Bulldogs.
Early in the game, Flowery Branch tied it at 7-7 with Zion Buffington’s 4-yard touchdown catch from Jordan.
The Falcons went ahead with Marco Velasquez’s 38-yard field goal.
Larson finished the game with four catches for 60 yards.
Winder-Barrow scored first with Tyreeck Hall’s 60-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Jefferson on Oct. 14 at Falcon Field.
EAST FORSYTH 14, CHEROKEE BLUFF 7: Asher Wilson’s 6-yard touchdown throw to Caleb Cooper was the only score for the Bears (2-5, 2-3 Region 8-4A) on Friday in Gainesville.
Perry Haynes had a team-high 15 carries for 63 yards for Cherokee Bluff.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts Walnut Grove on Oct. 14 at Yonah Field.
Friday’s games
East Forsyth 14, Cherokee Bluff 7
Walnut Grove 35, East Hall 8
Winder-Barrow 20, Flowery Branch 17
Lakeview Academy 61, North Georgia Christian 0
Madison County 33, North Hall 24
George Walton Academy 56, Riverside Prep 0
BYE: Gainesville, Chestatee, West Hall, Johnson