Football scoreboard: Lakeview Academy tops North Georgia Christian

On Friday, Lakeview Academy jumped ahead big early and rolled to a 61-0 victory against North Georgia Christian in Gainesville.

Logan Hanes, TJ Blackwell and Tristian Buffington each caught touchdown passes from Clay Smith, while Landon Hanes had two touchdown runs.

Also with touchdown runs were Buffington, Shelton Maynard and Armond Long.

Blackwell had an interception return for a Lions touchdown.

Up next, the Lions face Riverside Prep on Oct. 21 in Gainesville.