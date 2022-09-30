Football scoreboard: Clanton, Britt carry Lanier Christian in big win over Notre Dame Academy

Lanier Christian sophomore Zeke Clanton carried the ball 15 times for 164 yards and two scores in a 58-0 win against Notre Dame Academy on Thursday in Duluth.
Also for Lanier Christian, freshman quarterback CJ Britt was 14-for-21 passing for 229 yards and four touchdowns.
Sheppard Acton and Carter Raulerson each had touchdown catches for the Lightning.
Up next, Lanier Christian faces King’s Academy on Oct. 7.
NORTH OCONEE 70, NORTH HALL 7: Tanner Marsh scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter for the Trojans (2-4, 2-2 Region 8-4A) on Friday in Bogart.
Up next, North Hall hosts Madison County on Oct. 7.
BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN 24, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 7: TJ Blackwell had a 95-yard kickoff return for a Lions (3-3) score to open the game Thursday in Bethlehem.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts North Georgia Christian on Oct. 7 in Gainesville.
Thursday’s scores
Cedar Shoals 21, Cherokee Bluff 19
Gilmer 45, West Hall 3
Madison County 39, Chestatee 8
Clarke Central 17, Flowery Branch 7
Bethlehem Christian 24, Lakeview Academy 7
East Forsyth 45, East Hall 0
North Oconee 70, North Hall 7
Lanier Christian 58, Notre Dame Academy 0