Football scoreboard: Clanton, Britt carry Lanier Christian in big win over Notre Dame Academy

Lanier Christian sophomore Zeke Clanton carried the ball 15 times for 164 yards and two scores in a 58-0 win against Notre Dame Academy on Thursday in Duluth.

Also for Lanier Christian, freshman quarterback CJ Britt was 14-for-21 passing for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

Sheppard Acton and Carter Raulerson each had touchdown catches for the Lightning.

Up next, Lanier Christian faces King’s Academy on Oct. 7.