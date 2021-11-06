Flowery Branch pounds East Hall in regular-season finale

Ben Hall’s Flowery Branch football team completed the season in grand fashion.



The Falcons beat East Hall 62-20 to close out the regular season, securing third place in Region 8-4A to the Class 4A state tournament.

Flowery Branch (7-3, 4-2) clinched its fifth consecutive trip to the state playoffs.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Mays at Lakewood Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“It’s good for the kids to get into the postseason,” Hall after the game. “It is an expectation here and our kids play for that opportunity. They take pride in making it. I’m proud on how the they finished out the regular season. Now, we get to move on to Mays in the next round.”

Thinking about its next opponent was something the Falcons were able to check on by halftime.

Flowery Branch dominated the time of possession and the ball. The Falcons offense moved the ball down the field with a balanced attacked. It used the legs of Myles Ivey and the arm of David Renard.

Ivey, a junior running back, scored three touchdowns in limited action.

He finished with 52 yards on scores from 4, 28, and 7 yards out, which were all before halftime.

The Falcons had two other running backs score on the ground in Malik Dryden and Zion Buffington for the final tally.

Freshman Jeremiah Ware scored on an 80-yard kickoff return.

Renard connected for two touchdowns to Seth Larson.

By halftime, Hall pulled his starters as the team held a 55-14 lead over the Vikings.

East Hall (1-9, 0-6) did get some positive things offensively against the Falcons defense. Senior quarterback Clete Cooper scored on a three-yard run and two passing touchdowns. Darius Holcomb was the recipient of both aerial scores, which were 80 and 28 yards, respectively. This is all the Vikings could muster as the remainder of the second half was played with a running clock.

However, Hall was not too pleased with the defense on the night.

“We turned too many receivers loose,” he said. “East Hall is talented, especially offensively at the receiver position. They didn’t always catch it, but we can see it as coaches we had to buts in the secondary, and we have to clean that up.”

The road to any state championship will more that likely be on the road for the Falcons, who had a strong idea they would be playing Mays.

At halftime, the Raiders trailed Marist by two touchdowns when the Falcons were in the locker room. Mays ended up losing 52-14 to finish second.

“They’re very talented,” Hall said. “We’re going to have our hands full down there for sure.”