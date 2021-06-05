Flowery Branch grad Izaan Cross ready to tackle his first football head-coaching position

Flowery Branch High graduate Izaan Cross has been on the go since taking over the Georgia Knights Preparatory Academy football program.

This is a relatively new phenomenon, players who are seeking college scholarships and are finished with high school, but still either need more exposure or have work remaining to qualify academically.

Cross, who starred at defensive end for the Falcons, said he’s up to the challenge.

For the former Georgia Tech lineman, this is his first time in charge.