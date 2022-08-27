Flowery Branch dominates defensively in 9-0 win against St. Pius X

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

One trip to the end zone for Flowery Branch and a superb defensive effort were the right combination in a 9-0 win against St. Pius X on Friday at Falcon Field.

Senior Myles Ivey scored for the Falcons in the second quarter, after making a pair of defenders miss to go in for the score.

Early in the first quarter, Marco Velazquez drilled a 47-yard field goal.



