Flowery Branch dominates defensively in 9-0 win against St. Pius X

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
One trip to the end zone for Flowery Branch and a superb defensive effort were the right combination in a 9-0 win against St. Pius X on Friday at Falcon Field.
Senior Myles Ivey scored for the Falcons in the second quarter, after making a pair of defenders miss to go in for the score.
Early in the first quarter, Marco Velazquez drilled a 47-yard field goal.
However, it was the defense that set the tone for the Falcons, coming away with five turnovers.
The most notable of those turnovers happened with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Flowery Branch junior Jordan Elder broke into the Golden Lions’ backfield, stripping the ball from the quarterback to make the victory possible.
“Any win versus St. Pius isn’t going to be pretty, they are a great football team, we know their staff well after being their a few years.” Flowery Branch coach Jason Tester said. “It’s a grind, our guys knew that, just the grind that they stuck with it, we bend we bend and we bend, and then we manage to get those turnovers.”
Offensively, Ivey and Malik Dryden combined for 150 yards of offense.
Early in the game, Flowery Branch set the tone for its first scoring drive with a successful onside kick by Velazquez.
Up next, the Falcons visit Stephens County on Sept. 2 at the Reservation in Toccoa.
Friday’s scores
Flowery Branch 9, St. Pius X 0
Gainesville 30, Mountain View 7
West Hall 23, Johnson 7
Athens Christian 42, Lakeview Academy 8
Lanier Christian 70 North Georgia Christian 0
Adairsville 51, Cherokee Bluff 50 (OT)
BYE: North Hall, Chestatee, East Hall