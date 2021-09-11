East Hall pulls away late for 49-35 win over Johnson

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

East Hall has just been trying to get over the hump in the early part of the regular season.

The Vikings (1-2) made it happen Friday in a 49-35 thriller at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.

East Hall quarterback Clete Cooper totaled four touchdowns and completed 18 of 28 passes for 273 yards.

“I'm proud of our kids man, because Johnson had three weeks off coming into this game” Vikings coach Matt Turner said, “I told our kids they’re gonna come out like gangbusters. I think we were a little flat early, but I was proud of the way we responded.”

Marcus Holmberg rushed for 159 yards on 30 attempts, as well as three touchdowns for the Vikings, who carried a 28-21 lead into halftime.

Darius Holcomb had a career game for the Vikings, hauling in 12 passes for 167 yard.

For Johnson (0-2), Demetri Moon led the way with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

The Johnson crowd made their presence known as a solid 12th man in what felt like a playoff games atmosphere.

“They (the fans) genuinely care about their young men.” Knights head coach William Harrell said, “And they care about them, yes, as far as what they so on the field, but they care about them in their life as well.”

Up next, East Hall hosts East Jackson on Friday in Gainesville; Johnson visits Eastside in Covington.