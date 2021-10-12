Dominating on defense: Here's a look at the top 10 players on that side of the ball in Hall County

North Hall’s Jeremiah Telander is a once-in-a-generation talent on defense.



Physical, fast and typically first to the football, the junior Telander has a handful of Division-I offers on the table.

And, after the way he’s playing in 2021, that list is certainly going to grow exponentially.

At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Telander checks all the boxes for being a stud linebacker, even improving noticeably since earning Region 7-3A Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, Trojans coach David Bishop said.

Through seven games, Telander has 80 tackles (15 1/2 for a loss), 1 1/2 sacks and a pair of interceptions for North Hall (5-2, 3-0 Region 7-3A).

“Jeremiah has a passion for the game of football and wants to take in as much as he can,” Bishop said.

Already, Telander has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Memphis and Kansas.

North Hall’s middle linebacker has also been on campus to visit the University of Georgia, as recently as the game against Arkansas on Oct. 2, even though no offer has come from the Bulldogs.

According to Bishop, Telander’s greatest improvement is his ability to understand reads, in addition to the stout linebacker’s physical development.

“His game is much, much better,” Bishop said. “He’s reading stuff so fast out there on the field.”

Right now, Telander is the most prolific defensive player in Hall County.

However, there’s lots of other good ones, too.

Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 defensive players this season (in alphabetical order):