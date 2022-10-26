By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Country music star Trace Adkins to sing national anthem at Red Elephants football game
Trace Adkins.jpg
Trace Adkins tips his hat after performing during a memorial service for country music star Charlie Daniels Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Mount Juliet, Tenn. - photo by By Mark Humphrey

Country music fans may recognize the booming baritone performing the national anthem ahead of the Red Elephants’ Region 8-6A championship game against North Forsyth Friday night.

Multi-platinum country music star Trace Adkins is slated to sing ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff at City Park Stadium, according to Gainesville High.

Adkins’ manager reportedly contacted the school asking to sing, Gainesville High athletics director Adam Lindsey told The Times Wednesday, though the call didn’t come as “a terrible surprise.”

“We’ve heard rumors that he lived in the area and that he might be interested in doing that sometime … but this is the first time they reached out and asked,” Lindsey said. “Obviously, we want to take advantage of that. We’re excited about having him.”

Historically tied to Nashville, Tennessee, Adkins is no stranger to Gainesville and Hall County, as he was in the area last fall to film Fox Entertainment’s new episodic drama “Monarch” alongside co-star Susan Sarandon.

In his 26-year music career, Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums, charting Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs lists with 20 songs and 15 singles, respectively, according to the star’s website.
