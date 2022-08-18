Corky Kell Classic: Early mistakes cost Cherokee Bluff in 38-23 loss to Kell

Cherokee Bluff football coach Tommy Jones was able to find the positives in Wednesday’s 38-23 loss to Kell in the Corky Kell Classic at Johns Creek High.

Despite a slew of mistakes, mostly early in the game, the Bears continued to battle for all four quarters.

And even when the game was locked up for the Longhorns late in the fourth quarter, Cherokee Bluff came back with one final big play as senior Jhace Justice hauled in a pass and took it 68 yards for a touchdowns with 29 seconds left in the game.

“First and foremost, I am proud of our effort and resiliency,” Jones said. “We battled for four quarters, but made way too many mistakes. However, tomorrow’s a new day.”