By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
COMING WEDNESDAY: Look out for The Times' Football Preview Edition
Included will be a preview for all 11 programs in Hall County
East Hall 2021
East Hall's Temeris Morrison (11) catches a touchdown pass from Clete Cooper during the preseason game Aug. 13, 2021 at Maginnis Field in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

The Times’ high school football Preview Edition will be out on Wednesday. 

It will have a preview story and photos for all 11 schools in Hall County. 

Also, there will be a master schedule that covers the entire 12-week regular season. 

The first night of the regular season for 9 of 11 schools in Hall County will be Aug. 20. 

The  biggest addition for schools in Hall County is the synthetic-surface playing field at Johnson, West Hall, Cherokee Bluff, East Hall and Chestatee. 

Flowery Branch will receive its new playing surface for the stadium in 2022. 

Times sports editor Bill Murphy spoke with Hall County Schools athletics director Stan Lewis for a story about things fans might like to know about the new upgraded facilities for stadiums in the Hall County district. 


Regional events