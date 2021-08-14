COMING WEDNESDAY: Look out for The Times' Football Preview Edition

The Times’ high school football Preview Edition will be out on Wednesday.
It will have a preview story and photos for all 11 schools in Hall County.
Also, there will be a master schedule that covers the entire 12-week regular season.
The first night of the regular season for 9 of 11 schools in Hall County will be Aug. 20.
The biggest addition for schools in Hall County is the synthetic-surface playing field at Johnson, West Hall, Cherokee Bluff, East Hall and Chestatee.
Flowery Branch will receive its new playing surface for the stadium in 2022.
Times sports editor Bill Murphy spoke with Hall County Schools athletics director Stan Lewis for a story about things fans might like to know about the new upgraded facilities for stadiums in the Hall County district.