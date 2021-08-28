Cherokee Bluff starts lightning fast in 60-21 win against Chestatee

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

On Friday, Cherokee Bluff continued its run through the non-region portion of the schedule with a 60-21 win against Chestatee in Flowery Branch.

For the Bears (2-0), senior running back Jayquan Smith finished the game with 132 yards on 10 carries and two scores.

Cherokee Bluff senior quarterback Sebastian Irons was successful on 9 of 11 throws for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Irons also scored two rushing touchdowns for the Bears, which are looking to defend their Region 7-3A championship from 2021.

Cherokee Bluff took control of the game with seven first-half scores.

“Really just proud of our execution tonight, I think our guys came to play with some energy,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones said. “It was a good night”

For Chestatee (0-1), senior quarterback Luke Bornhorst completed 10 of 20 throws for 243 yards.

Wide Receiver Jhace Justice flashed his playmaking ability early in the first half for the Bears, hauling in a 30-yard jump ball, as well as a 35-yard touchdown grab.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts first-year East Forsyth in Flowery Branch on Sept. 3; Chestatee hosts Union County on Sept. 3 at War Eagles Stadium in Gainesville.



