Cherokee Bluff pounds Gilmer to open Region 7-3A

Cherokee Bluff senior running back Jayquan Smith had four touchdowns on the ground and finished with 255 yards in a 40-6 win against Gilmer on Friday in Ellijay.
Smith’s longest touchdown was from 54 yards for the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Region 7-3A) in the first quarter. His other touchdown runs were 30, 20 and 8 yards.
Marlin Jackson had a 46-yard touchdown catch for Cherokee Bluff in the first half.
Jhace Justice intercepted a pass and ran it 63 yards for a Bears touchdown.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits West Hall in Oakwood.