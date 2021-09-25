By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Cherokee Bluff pounds Gilmer to open Region 7-3A
Jayquan Smith
Cherokee Bluff running back Jayquan Smith (28) runs the ball against East Forsyth on Aug. 27 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

Cherokee Bluff senior running back Jayquan Smith had four touchdowns on the ground and finished with 255 yards in a 40-6 win against Gilmer on Friday in Ellijay.

Smith’s longest touchdown was from 54 yards for the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Region 7-3A) in the first quarter. His other touchdown runs were 30, 20 and 8 yards. 

Marlin Jackson had a 46-yard touchdown catch for Cherokee Bluff in the first half. 

Jhace Justice intercepted a pass and ran it 63 yards for a Bears touchdown. 

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits West Hall in Oakwood. 


