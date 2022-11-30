Cherokee Bluff grad Shad Dabney makes announcement about his future

Cherokee Bluff High graduate Shad Dabney announced Wednesday on Twitter that he'll be leaving the football program at Kansas University for his final two years of playing eligibility.
According to his social media post, he will officially enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5.
A defensive back, Dabney played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks (6-6) this season, and he's recorded three tackles.
In high school, Dabney was a coveted prospected for his ability on offense and defense.
As a senior for the Bears in 2020, Dabney was a lockdown cornerback who didn't allow a touchdown by a wide receiver he was covering all season, along with his production at wide receiver.
Dabney transferred to Cherokee Bluff for his final season of high school, after Riverside Prep didn't field a football program in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was a two-year standout for the Eagles in 2018 and 2019, tallying more than 2,600 yards of offense as a junior.
Dabney started his high school career at Gainesville in 2017, earning a spot on the field early in the season and started the final eight games for the Red Elephants.