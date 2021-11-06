Cherokee Bluff blanks White County to wrap up 10-0 regular season

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

Cherokee Bluff had no intention of letting White County spoil another attempt at a perfect season.

The Bears (10-0, 6-0) capped off an undefeated season with a 30-0 win over White County on Friday in Cleveland.

This was the first such season in school history for Cherokee Bluff, as the Warriors were the sole loss in the 2020 regular season.

“This freshman class has gone from 0-10 to 10-0 in four years, and that’s pretty remarkable,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones said. “ It says a lot about their character, their perseverance, their resiliency, and just who they are as young men. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Cherokee Bluff already owned the Region 7-3A championship, as a result of the 28-26 win against North Hall on Oct. 29. Up next, the Bears will host a first-round opponent to open state on Nov. 12 in Flowery Branch.

Senior quarterback Sebastian Irons led the way for the Bears, completing 11 of 15 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior sensation Jayquan Smith was held relatively quiet throughout the first half, but found his rhythm out of half with a 69 yard run up the gut.

Smith finished with 140 yards on 16 carries.

The defense for Cherokee Bluff forced their third shutout of the season.

The Bears’ shutdown every option for the Warriors throughout the game. Cherokee Bluff’s defense had one interception, as well as a safety late in the third quarter.

Cherokee Bluff added a cherry to the top of their remarkable regular season.

The Bears outscored their six 7-3A opponents by a combined 211-61.